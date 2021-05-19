Death notices
LouBertha B. Brooks, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Long Term Care Facility, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Daniel Mario Palacios, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away May 11, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.
Lai' Lani Nicole Dior Ward, 11 months, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 13, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.