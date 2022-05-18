Death notices: May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death noticesShirley Kemp, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (May 15, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.Lee Rice, 62, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 16, 2022) at Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you