...Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening...
Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today.
Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range
combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased
fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of
recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning
until after today.
Funeral services for Judy L. Bryant, 81, of Watseka, were held April 30 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Judy passed away April 25, 2022. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Pallbearers were Royce Foley, Wayne, James and Melvin Krueger, Mike St. Peter, Brandon Benoit and David Dexter. Honorary pallbearers were Joshua Castonguay and Nicholas St. Peter.
Funeral Mass for Donald Edward Buck, 85, of Bradley, was held April 30 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Donald passed away April 26, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jeff Riffle, Jacob Fahrow, and Zane, Ian, Conor and Jaxson Buck.
Funeral services for Dolores Nellie Dankovich, 87, of Bradley, were held April 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Milt Leppert officiated. Dolores passed away April 26, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Martin, Michael, Alexander, Lorenzo and Emilio Acevedo.
Funeral services for Helen Jane Hamilton, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held May 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Helen passed away April, 29, 2022.
Funeral services for Kenneth F. Hansen, 89, of Bourbonnais, were held April 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Kenneth passed away April 23, 2022. Entombment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Todd Faga, and Michael, Rich and Ron Hansen.
Funeral Mass for Mary Margaret “Margi” Mortell, 92, of Kankakee, was held May 7 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. She passed away May 2, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jeff Mortell, Jerry Hebda, Mark Ottolin, John Lewis, Bill Ketcik and Harry Burnett.
Memorial services for Dewey E. “Butch” Parish, 62, of Bourbonnais, were held May 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Deborah Belll officiating. Dewey passed away April 25, 2022.
Services for Michael J. Reising, 58, of Bourbonnais, were held April 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Michael passed away April 10, 2022.