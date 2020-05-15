Death notices
Cheryl Hofbauer, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at Wheaton Village.
Delsie G. Lease, 69, of Watseka, passed away May 11, 2020, at her home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Susan Margaret Staton, 71, of Bloomington, and formerly of Hoopeston, passed away Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
David Paul Taden, 74, of Caldwell, passed away March 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
