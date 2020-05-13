Death notices
Dolores J. Bergmann, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Deana J. Brierly, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Bickford of Bourbonnais senior citizens living community. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Chad Matthew Thompson Fortin, 40, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Arthur “Slick” Wallace Jr., 86, of South Wilmington, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
