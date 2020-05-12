Past services
Graveside services for Marshall Allen Blake, 66, of Chicago, were held May 7 in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Marshall passed away March 20, 2020.
Graveside services for Wallace Engelbrecht, 94, of Milks Grove Township, were held May 11 in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Wallace passed away May 4, 2020. Pallbearers were Bryan, Michael and John Engelbrecht, Sean Lambert and Eric Bauman.
Funeral services for Phillip Paul Hodak, 61, of Kankakee, were held May 6 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters, the Rev. Richard Pighini, and the Rev. Don Wehnert officiating. Phillip passed away May 3, 2020. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were members of the Kankakee Fire Department.
Funeral services for Courtney Lynn Kidd, 38, of Bradley, were held May 4 at St. Joseph Church in Bradley, with the Rev. William Dewan officiating. Courtney passed away April 24, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Graveside services for Lois G. Ristow, 89, of Cissna Park, were held May 9 in Amity Cemetery, Goodwine, with the Rev. Josh Denoyer officiating. Lois passed away May 5, 2020. Pallbearers were Nick and Dan Berger, Andrew Pihl, John Ristow, Ed Steiner and Wayne LaMar.
Funeral services for Raymond Frederick Wascher, 82, of Du Quoin and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held May 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Raymond passed away May 4, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
