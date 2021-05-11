Death notices
Brenda Lonette Jonson, 52, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 8, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Lori L. Kennedy, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (May 9, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Dala D. Mondy, 77, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (May 8, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Past services
Funeral services for Brent Vaughn Applegate, 51, of Bradley, were held May 1 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee, with Creighton Beatty officiating. Brent passed away April 24, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Sean Miller, Ashton and Andy Wilkins, Blake, Bruce and Brian Applegate, and Michael Nudsen. Honorary pallbearers were Kaylie Applegate, Carol Wilkins and Andrew Eppelsheimer.
Funeral services for Dennis Patrick Bush, 66, of Kankakee, were held April 30 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Dennis passed away April 24, 2021. Pallbearers were Maegen, Katie, Carly, Kyle and Austin Bush, and Adam Surf.
Funeral services for Bethel A. Coplea, 96, of Gibson City, were held April 30 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Bethel passed away Feb. 11, 2021. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were her sons and grandson.
Funeral services for Sandra I. Jobanis, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held April 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Sandra passed away April 23, 2021.
Funeral services for Bernard “Bernie” Lavoie, 85, of St. Anne, were held April 28 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Bernard passed away April 17, 2021. Entombment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Roger and Marvin Styck, and Curtis and Craig Clement.
Funeral services for Bonnie Lavoie, 85, of St. Anne, were held April 28 at the First Prebyterian Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Bonnie passed away April 19, 2021. Entombment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jim Tierney, Barry Painter, Jeremy Roberts, Glenn Kramer, Thomas Cotton and Rick Fowler.
Funeral services for James Lemner, 58, of Bradley, were held May 3 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. James passed away April 27, 2021. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Matthew Smyrock, Luke Sliker, Craig and Aaron Lemner, Jason Whitaker and Bill Etzel.
Funeral services for Johnnie DeLinda Watson, 62, of Kankakee, were held May 8 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Montele A. Crawford officiated. She passed away April 24, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded. Pallbearers were M’Kijrae and Armel Green, Yacol Johnson, Issaclerome Watson, Dean Simmons and Jeremy Dixon.