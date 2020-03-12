Death notices
Linda Fay Barnett, 79, of Sheldon, passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) at Sheldon Health Care Center in Sheldon. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.
Karen Laffoon, 79, of Chrisman, passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Citizens’ Living in Chrisman. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Charles Edward Walker, 71, of Barberton, Ohio, were held March 6 at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by McCullough Funeral and Cremation Services in Ford Heights.
Past services
Funeral services for Arthur Britt Jr., 64, of Kankakee, were held March 7 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Brad Prairie officiating. Arthur passed away Feb. 29, 2020. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Eddie Dumontelle, Dennis Britt, CJ McCollum and Larry White.
Funeral services for Gerald C. Kemp, 88, of Clifton, were held March 10 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Chuck Alt officiating. Gerald passed away March 5, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Abigail, Anneliese, Wesley, Jerry and Samuel Kemp, Bruce Lane and Victor Harling.
Funeral services for Susan “Sue” Lynn Phipps, 64, of Thawville, were held March 11 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Brian King officiating. Sue passed away March 7, 2020. Burial was in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. Pallbearers were Carey, Tim and Mike Kaeding, Justin and Jacob Phipps, and Nathan O’Bryan. Honorary pallbearers were Emma and Bryson Jones, Aubree, Kinley, Jaylen and Caiden Zirkle, and Benjamin Swiatek.
Funeral services for Ruth Darlene Pratt, 95, of St. Anne, were held March 7 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee. The Rev. Sunny Castillo officiated. Ruth passed away Feb. 29, 2020. Pallbearers were Michael and Paul Edwin, David and Jim Somodi, Tom Pratt and Jack Sheldahl. Inurnment will be at a later date in Byron Cemetery in Byron, Mich.
