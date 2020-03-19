Death notices
David W. Berger, 64, of Buckingham, passed away Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Past services
Funeral services for Marjorie Gereaux, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held March 16 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Margie passed away March 12, 2020. Burial was in Maternity Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Ivadelle Agnes Meints, 91, of Danforth, were held March 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Ivadelle passed away March 12, 2020. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Bob and John Tammen, Lial Zeedyk, Russ Geisler, Ron Haase and Ken Hille. Honorary pallbearers were Tom Meredith, Charlie Miller, Ed and Herb Weber and Rolland Zachgo.
Funeral services for Oweda “Ruth” Nickens, 89, of St. Anne, were held March 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ruth passed away March 3, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Charles O. Struble, 95, of Watseka, were held March 14 at Trinity Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Ryan Mustered and the Rev. Bart Koester officiating. Charles passed away March 10, 2020. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jacob and Justin Henderson, Joshua Struble, Terry Pence, Chris Worrick and Carl Simpson.
