Ryan Thomas Bauter, 43, of Braidwood, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Michael Kellogg, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Hines VA Hospital in Proviso Township. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Verena E. Knapp, 92, of Bloomington and formerly of Cissna Park, passed away Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at her residence at Mercy Creek Senior Citizens’ Living Community. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Gregory Leveque, 56, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Oweda “Ruth” Nickens, 89, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
