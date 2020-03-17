Death notices
Florine Dixon, 90, of Stockbridge, Ga., passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) in Stockbridge, Ga. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
George William Granzow, 84, of Clifton, passed away Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Ira Dale Nelson, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Clarence Randall, 72, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Franciscan Health, Hammond, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!