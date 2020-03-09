Death notices
Ronald D. Priest, 86, of Watseka, passed away Friday (March 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Past services
Funeral services for Marie Brown, 84, of Watseka, were held Feb. 29 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Marie passed away Feb. 23, 2020. Burial was in G.A.R. Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Shay, Trace, Janssen and Garrett Brown, Matt McCullough, Dan Elliot and Roland Heuton.
Funeral services for Ronald Nelson Coash, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 28 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Ronald passed away Feb. 22, 2020. Interment was in St. George Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Merle, Vernon and Howard Marquie, Jared Coash, Mark Meier and Michael Born.
Funeral services for Robert Forgue Sr., 88, of Kankakee, were held March 4 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Robert passed away March 1, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Bob Jr., Bronson, Joshua, Kevin and Kirk Forgue, and Justin Hill.
Funeral services for Susan Gooch, 66, of Cumming, Ga., were held March 7 at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Pastor Larry Sykes Jr. officiated. Susan passed away Feb. 25, 2020. Burial was in Momence Cemetery. Pallbearers were Quentin and Jawuan Johnson, Raymond Jr. and Raeshaad Bowen, Gregory Thomas Jr., Shaquille Green and Hakeem Gooch.
Funeral services for Joan E. Marshall, 89, of Littleton, Colo., and formerly of Watseka, were held March 7 at the First Christian Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Ben Stone officiating. Joan passed away Feb. 13, 2020. Burial was in G.A.R. Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were William Manhart, Mark Clutteur, William Langellier, John Davenport and Frank Wolfe.
Funeral services for Richard Lloyd Mossman, 79, of Bourbonnais, were held March 2 at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Richard passed away Feb. 23, 2020. Pallbearers were Sal Monastero and Kyle, Bryant, Evan, Nathan and Andrew Mossman. Honorary pallbearers were Manaye, Luke and Ryan Mossman. Cremation rites were accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral services for Erik Vincent Norgard, 39, of Manteno, were held Feb. 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Erik passed away Feb. 25, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Mary Jane Olley, 92, of Altoona, Pa., were held March 5 at St. Joseph Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Mary Jane passed away Feb. 28, 2020. Pallbearers were Timothy, Kevin and Raymond P. Olley, Joe Davis, Jerry Roat and Trevor Vermeer.
Funeral services for Lucille Mae Pence, 83, of Watseka, were held March 7 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Lucille passed away March 3, 2020. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jeremy, Brandon and Justin Moyer, and Matthew, Christopher, Nathan and Zachariah Pence.
Funeral services for Paul Salzman, 97, of Chebanse, were held March 3 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Phillip Gardner officiating. Paul passed away Feb. 27, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Alan, Aaron and Roger Salzman, Tom Kelly and Tim Nordmeyer. Honorary pallbearers were Ruth and Francisca Stenbuck.
