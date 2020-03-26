Death notices
Elinor K. Barber, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Steven L. Crain, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
