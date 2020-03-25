Death notices
Barbara Edwina Bishop, 72, of Dolton, passed away Sunday (March 22, 2020) in Dolton. Funeral arrangements are by Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd., Joliet.
Bernice L. Jordan, 94, of Manteno, passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending.
James L. Ward Jr., 73, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
