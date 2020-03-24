{p style=”line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; text-align: left;” dir=”ltr”}Death notices
Holly Amanda Zykwa, 77, of Wilmington, and formerly of Alsip, passed away Thursday (March 19, 2020) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
