Death notices
Victoria Lynn Paris, 61, of Bradley, passed away March 16, 2020, at her home, as a result of cancer.
Past services
Funeral services for Sondra Burke, 79, of Watseka, were held March 19 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wendstrom officiating. Sondra passed away March 14, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Ky and Shawn Burke, Steve Safka, Chuck O’Lena, and Chase and Christian Lavallie.
Funeral services for Franklin A. Quaintance, 82, of Kankakee, were held March 18 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Frank passed away March 14, 2020.
