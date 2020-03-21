Death notices
Sharon Belisle, 76, of Bradley, passed away Monday (March 16, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Madonna J. Hoffman, 84, of Herscher, passed away Thursday (March 19, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Richard “Dick” Martin, 87, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (March 19, 2020) at Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Cathy Hall Natschke, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Timothy G. Tousignant, 59, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (March 17, 2020) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!