Death notices
Ryan Thomas Bauter, 43, of Braidwood, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Verena E. Knapp, 92, of Bloomington and formerly of Cissna Park, passed away Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at her residence at Mercy Creek Senior Citizens' Living Community. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
