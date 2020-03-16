Death notices
Sondra L. Burke, 79, of Watseka, and formerly of Aroma Park and Cabery, passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Past services
Funeral services for Nancy Ducharme, 83, of South Bend, Ind., and formerly of St. Anne, were held March 13 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Andrew Hanson officiating. Nancy passed away March 8, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Dave Jones, Jimmy Banes, Robert Rivera, Henry Hernandez, Matthew Pena and Mark Purucker.
Funeral services for Alice Moody were held March 13 at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dalene Kuebler officiating. Alice passed away March 9, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Lauren, Allison and Evan Moody, Jessie Sonneveld-Wilson and Ethan and Nolan Wilson.
Funeral services for Dorothy Zerites, 100, of Kankakee, were held March 11 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. Dorothy passed away March 7, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
