Death notices
Edith “Edie” I. Grimes (nee Cirks), 92, of Grant Park, passed away Friday (March 13, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.
Willard R. Heflin, 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (March 16, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
John Ward, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
