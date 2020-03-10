Death notices
Nancy Ducharme, 83, of South Bend, Ind. and formerly of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Ruth Shepherd, 82, of Yorkville and formerly of Branson, Mo., passed away Saturday (March 7, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!