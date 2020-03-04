Claranne Lee Bristow (nee Gilmore), 87, of Morris, passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at Regency Nursing Home in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Adeline Agnes Gersman, 103, of Joliet, and formerly of Essex, passed away Feb. 15, 2020, at Symphony of Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Warren Jeffrey King, 67, of Chicago, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Robert D. Stout, 92, passed away Sunday (March 1, 2020) at Aperion Care Nursing Home, DeMotte, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Dorothy E. Young, 87, of Cissna Park, passed away Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Accolade Health Care in Paxton. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
