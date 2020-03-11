Death notices
Deborah E. Barber, 66, of Ashkum, passed away Saturday (March 7, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Paul Bicking Sr., 57, of Custer Park, passed away Jan. 31, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kallie D. Grant, 89, of Millington, Tenn., passed away Saturday (March 7, 2020) at home.
Jerry Eugene Karraker, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) in Hardin, Ky. Funeral arrangements are by Marshall County Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Benton, Ky.
Althea Myers, 48, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 8, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
