Death notices

Jerami Aaron Coryell, 33, of Goodland, Ind., and previously of Bradley, passed away Thursday (March 2, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Willie James Kelly, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 3, 2023) at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

