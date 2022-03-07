Death notices: March 8, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death noticesPhyllis Redman Billadeau, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 5, 2022) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.Kathleen McKinney, 64, of Milford, passed away Wednesday (March 2, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.Reuben M. Riegal, 89, of Bonfield, passed away Sunday (March 6, 2022) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal