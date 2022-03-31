Death notices: March 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death noticesMary Elizabeth Burt, 99, of Seymour, Wis., passed away March 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Newcomer Cremations Funerals Receptions, Green Bay, Wis.Robert Clark Sr., 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (March 25, 2022).Richard Lane, 74, of Bonfield passed away Tuesday (March 29, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal