Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Mary Elizabeth Burt, 99, of Seymour, Wis., passed away March 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Newcomer Cremations Funerals Receptions, Green Bay, Wis.

Robert Clark Sr., 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (March 25, 2022).

Richard Lane, 74, of Bonfield passed away Tuesday (March 29, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

