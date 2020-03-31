Death notices
Dorine M. Engel, 95, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (March 28, 2020) at Presence Merkle Knipprath Countryside Nursing Home in Clifton. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Richard Lee Harris, 80, of Carbon Hill, passed away Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.
