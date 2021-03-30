Death notices
Lucille A. Christenson (nee Battista), 97, of Reddick, passed away Saturday (March 27, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R. W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Jeffery Thomas Oetter, 62, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (March 28, 2021) at The Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Joan M. Sweeney, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 25, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Harrison Autman Jr., 77, of Kankakee, were held March 16 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Sister Carolyn Butler officiated. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Harrison passed away March 8, 2021. Pallbearers were Jason Burse, Michael and Derek Terrell, and Jamil, Terrance and Tawone Autman.
Funeral services for Rosemary Garner, 66, of Kankakee, were held March 15 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. officiated. Rosemary passed away March 6, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Robert E. Green, 89, of Watseka, were held March 26 at Milford Christian Church, Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow, the Rev. Ryan Mustered and the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Robert passed away March 20, 2021. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Vince and David Fox, Andrew Deem, Lewis Bebout, Bob Green, Tom Kanosky, Rick Curtis and Mike Gibson.
Funeral services for Shirley M. Hamende, 83, of Kankakee, were held March 17 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Shirley passed away March 1, 2021. Burial was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin.
Funeral services for Gabriele Rosina Kreutzer, 93, of Kankakee, were held March 29 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, With the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Gabriele passed away March 24, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Adelia A. Loiselle, 94, of Streator and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held March 20 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Adelia passed away March 17, 2021. Burial was in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Sara Haas, Lauren Majernik, and Elaine, Grant, Bryan and Kevin Loiselle.
Funeral services for Timmie Lunsford Sr., 58, of Aroma Park, were held March 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Timmie passed away March 24, 2021. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Timmie Joe Jr., John, Mike, Rick and Allan Lunsford, Roy Stepp, Jeremy Durham and Rick Fowler.
Funeral services for Richard L. Stawychey, 61, of Manteno, were held March 23 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Randy Roberts officiating. Richard passed away March 18, 2021. Pallbearers were Bob Brockman, Jimmy Wise, Rick Garcia, Ryan Stawychey, Gene Kennedy, Randy Amos and Joe Pinnick.