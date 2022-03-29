Barbara Dabney-Crite, 85, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away Thursday (March 24, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Arlene Heydonek, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (March 27, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Walter E. Merrill, 84, of Kankakee, and formerly of Clifton, passed away March 21, 2022, at Arcadia Care in Clifton. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.
Laura R. Miller, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away March 18, 2022, at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Eddie White Sr., 65, of Joliet, passed away Thursday (March 24, 2022) at Salem Village Nursing and Rehab Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Phyllis Mae Aprile, 89, of Kankakee, were held March 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Pat Skelly officiated. Phyllis passed away March 7, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Gavin and Samuel Aprile, Jarod Madsen, Ken Muehring, Ron Kotecki and Allen Guziejka.
Funeral services for Anita E. Giertz, 60, of Bourbonnais, were held March 17 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Harvey Nicholson officiating. Anita passed away March 14, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Randy and Kevin Nordmeyer, Gerald Cailteux, Duane Wolfe and Connor Hamilton.
Funeral services for Donald “Don” William Mikkelson, 77, of Bradley, were held March 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Joy Schlesselman officiating. Don passed away March 4, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.