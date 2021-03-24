Death notices
David Kenison, 49, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (March 23, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 9:41 am
