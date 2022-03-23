Daily Journal obituaries

Death notice

Timothy Johnson, 35, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 19, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Michael Wyllie, 56, of Momence, passed away March 15, 2022, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

