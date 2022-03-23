Death notices: March 23, 2022 Mar 23, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death noticeTimothy Johnson, 35, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 19, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.Michael Wyllie, 56, of Momence, passed away March 15, 2022, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal