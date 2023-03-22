Death notices: March 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Death noticesDean Bergman, 73, of Braidwood, passed away March 15, 2023, at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.Linda Sederholm, 73, of St. Anne, passed away March 9, 2023, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.Joyce M. Hart, 87, of Momence, passed away Sunday (March 19, 2023), in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.Bernard L. Kubon, 70, of Momence, passed away Thursday (March 16, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you