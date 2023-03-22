Death notices

Dean Bergman, 73, of Braidwood, passed away March 15, 2023, at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Linda Sederholm, 73, of St. Anne, passed away March 9, 2023, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Recommended for you