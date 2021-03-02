Death notices
Jeannette Grob, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Ralph W. Bohlmann, 86, of Watseka, were held Feb. 20 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Ralph passed away Feb. 8, 2021. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Tom, Phil, Mark, Jeramey and Brandon Bohlmann and Tim Delahr.
Funeral services for C’Yara LeShon Clark, 3, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 26 at Free Christian Center, Kankakee. Minister Romulus Calhoun officiated and Pastor Christopher Clark Sr. delivered the eulogy. C’Yara passed away Feb. 20, 2021. Pallbearers were Taj Omari El, Kevin Benjamin, and Lee and Steven Clark.
Funeral services for Mary Lee Donley, 82, of Cissna Park, were held Feb. 25 at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Deacon Pat Skelly officiated. Mary Lee passed away Feb. 19, 2021. Burial was in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Pallbearers were Dylan, Michael and Gene Donley, and Les Seggebruch.
Funeral Mass for Mary Lou Haynes, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 26 a Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Mary Lou passed away Feb. 21, 2021. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Courtney and Cody Brown, Nate Haynes and Jake Stam.
Funeral Mass for Berdell Marjorie O’Connor, 100, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 24 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Berdell passed away Feb. 19, 2021. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Tim and Christopher O’Connor, Brian Gooding, Aidan and Ethan Gilbert, and Ray Mulholland.
Funeral Mass for Steven Joseph Picucci, 75, of Zionsville, Ind. and formerly of Kankakee, were held Feb. 27 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Steven passed away Feb. 22, 2021. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Mary Anne Rapier, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Mary passed away Feb. 12, 2021.