Death notices: March 19, 2022

Daniel Eric Renchen Sr., 55, of St. Anne, passed away March 13, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Tobias T. Rhodes, 58, of Pembroke Township, passed away Wednesday (March 16, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.