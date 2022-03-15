Theodore Brown, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 12, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Linda Louise Lambert Funk, 71, of Odessa, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (March 9, 2022) at her home in Odessa, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Loyless Funeral Home, Land O’ Lakes, Fla.
Norma O. Morgan, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 10, 2022) at Morris Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Rev. Dr. Guy D. Warke, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (March 11, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Kenneth L. Ecker, 86, of Woodworth, were held March 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Woodworth, Milford, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Kenneth passed away March 9, 2022. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery of Woodworth. Pallbearers were Keith Schroeder, Lowell Timm, David, Brian and Dale Hilgendorf, Dan Bohlmann, Wendell Ailey and Bryan Breymeyer.
Funeral services for Richard H. “Dick” McHie, 86, of Kankakee, were held March 3 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Cindy Schimmelpfennig officiating. Dick passed away Feb. 25, 2022. Interment was in Limestone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Leo and Matthew Lewis, Ivor Newsham, Ray Cyrier, Larry Penrod and Frank Cianci.
Funeral services for Dorothy A. Taylor, 64, of Gilman, were held March 11 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Mike Fisk officiating. Dorothy passed away March 6, 2022. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Erik Eddington and Matthew, David, Joseph, Danny and Steve Taylor.