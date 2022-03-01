Death notices
Gary Lee Zilm Jr., 46, of Zion, and formerly of Custer Park, passed away Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) at Northshore Evanston Hospital in Evanston. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Past services
Funeral services for Therese Lucille Falkenhan, 91, of Bradley, were held Feb. 10 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Therese passed away Feb. 5, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Amber Jensen, Reece Curtis, Scott and David Falkenhan, and Christopher and Marcus Owensby.
Funeral services for Marjorie Ann Legris, 74, of Bradley, were held Feb. 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Marjorie passed away Feb. 8, 2022.
Funeral services for Soledad Miguel, 93, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Soledad passed away Feb. 9, 2022.
Funeral services for Patricia “Pat” Norton, 80, of Normal, were held Feb. 15 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Jim Kelly officiated. Pat passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jacob and James Cox, Nathan Dietrich, Garrett Mullin and Joseph Cipparrone.
Funeral services for Robert S. “Bob” Ostrowski, 81, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 4 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Bob passed away Jan. 28, 2022. Inurnment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for William “Bill” Reed, 82, of Onarga, were held Feb. 19 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Bill passed away Feb. 8, 2022. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Savannah, Mike, Steve and Dalton Reed, Ethan Girard, and Jacob and Matt Clark.
Funeral services for Martin “Marty” Scering, 67, of Bradley, were held Feb. 12 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Wesley Mills officiating. Marty passed away Feb. 7, 2022. Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Daniel, John and Jon Stoops, Danny Sharp, Lyle Harvill and Michael Scering.
Funeral services for Dorothy Jean Schmitz, 92, of Bradley, were held Feb. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. Dorothy passed away Jan. 26, 2022.
Funeral services for Elizabeth Rae Springer, 22, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 5 at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Shane Spellmeyer officiating. Elizabeth passed away Jan. 18, 2022. Pallbearers were Kaylee Palacio, Shelby, Jordan and Dylan Cain, Jaylin Shreiner, Miguel Cortez and James “Jimmy” Springer Jr.
Funeral services for Ronald W. Tebo, 75, of Beaverville, were held Feb. 5 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Kevin Nourie officiating. Ronald passed away Jan. 28, 2022.