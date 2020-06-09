Death notices
Judy L. Lackey, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Private funeral services for Maryjanna Ursula Benoit, 86, of Bradley, were held June 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Maryjanna passed away May 28, 2020. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Private funeral services for James Dupuis, 86, of Kankakee, were held June 5 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. James passed away Mqy 25, 2020. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were RJ Young, David Sula, Michael Santagata, and Anthony, Greg and Bob Dupuis.
Private funeral services for Robert Bruce Glade, 81, of Kankakee, were held June 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Dr. John Bowling officiating. Robert passed away June 1, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kyle Joern, Jacob Cooke, AJ Simoncelli, and Keegan and Colin Glade.
Private funeral services for Brenda Hedger, 60, of Ashkum, were held recently at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Brenda passed away May 24, 2020. A private committal service was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Logan Meier, Matt Mackanin, and Andrew, Matthew and John Meyer.
Private family services for Susan Mary Milton, 80, of Manteno, were held May 27 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Susan passed away May 25, 2020. Pallbearers were Pete Bretzlaff, Doug Rease, Thomas and Ross Milton, Alex and Jake Tutt, and Todd Tanis.
Private graveside services for Bernice Schultz, 103, formerly of Bonfield, were held June 3 in Bonfield Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Bernice passed away April 4, 2020.
