Death notices
The Rev. Louis Barnes, pastor of St. Anne Woods Community Chapel, Pembroke Township, passed away Saturday (June 5, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
Dennis Johnston, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday ( June 5, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Bernadine E. Wisniewski (nee Troike), 96, of Chicago, passed away Wednesday (June 2, 2021) in Arizona. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.