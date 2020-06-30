Past services
Funeral services for Connie Ann Clevenger, 55, of Kankakee, were held June 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Steve Hugo officiating. Connie passed away June 18, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Kasey Duchene, Chris and Greg Keller, Jeremie Wells, Jerry Eldridge and Justin Shelby.
Funeral services for Frederick David Gifford, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held June 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Fred passed away June 20, 2020. Burial was in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Bruce Jr., Ryan, Brad, Zach, Austin and Justin Gifford.
Funeral services for Carole Frances Hassett, 76, of Bradley, were held held June 25 at Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Carole passed away June 20, 2020. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for JoLynn Marie Michels, 38, of Kankakee, were held June 20 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Paisley officiating. JoLynn passed away June 14, 2020.
Funeral services for Bernhardt Schiel, 69, of Bourbonnais, were held June 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ben passed away June 8, 2020. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
