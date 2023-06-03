Death notices

Alice June Evans, 71, of Kankakee, passed away May 27, 2023, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Hattie Hairston, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 1, 2023), at her home, in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

