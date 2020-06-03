Past services
Olena Bond, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 1, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Robert B. Glade, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 1, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Kevin D. Rosenbrock, 51, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (June 1, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Marlyn Eugene Steiner, 83, of Lafayette, Ind., and formerly of Onarga, passed away Sunday (May 31, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!