Death notices
Loyla L. Galanos (nee Shaver), 76, of Coal City, passed away Thursday (June 24, 2021) at The Parc Nursing Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Overcast with showers at times. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 10:01 am
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1215 PM CDT Monday afternoon. && ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early Thursday morning... The Flood Advisory continues for the Kankakee River near Wilmington. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.8 feet. * Action stage is 5.0 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.4 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. &&
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning through Tuesday evening * Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana today and Tuesday. With already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways. * Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of basements is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Death notices
Loyla L. Galanos (nee Shaver), 76, of Coal City, passed away Thursday (June 24, 2021) at The Parc Nursing Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription