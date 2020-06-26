Jeanette Francoeur, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 25, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Beverly L. McElroy (nee Begler), 91, of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Ludmila Onopiuck, 81, of Aurora, passed away Monday (June 22, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
George Washington Jr., 81, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
