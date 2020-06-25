Death notices
Ellen Ruth Hackl, 65, of Mazon, passed away Friday (June 19, 2020) at Loyola Hospital’s Burn Center.
Virgil E. “Gene” Stone, 75, of Thebes, passed away Monday (June 22, 2020).
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent for the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 6:54 am
