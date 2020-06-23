Past services
Funeral Mass for Mary Ellen Burton, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held June 11 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Mary Ellen passed away June 7, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Emily Fellman, Sara Callis, Sandy, William and Grant Trubach, and Gary Burton.
Private family services for Joel David Fortin Jr., 98, of Kankakee, were held June 15 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Joel passed away June 7, 2020. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Graveside services for Agnes L. Gresen, 105, of Danforth, were held June 11 in Danforth Lutheran Cemetery, Danforth. Agnes passed away May 29, 2020.
Funeral services for Doris M. Klonowski, 96, of Bourbonnais, were held June 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Doris passed away June 14, 2020. Entombment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Private family services for Judy Lackey, 72, of Bourbonnais, were held recently in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Judy passed away June 3, 2020.
Services for Shirley Ouellette, 89, of Kankakee, were held June 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Shirley passed away May 25, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Steve and Nicolas Dumey, Kirby, Keaton and Butch McCormick, and Moe Tholen.
Private family services for Betty Jean Sebastiani, 87, of Kankakee, were held June 2 at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Betty passed away May 18, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were five grandchildren, Mary Holmgren, Melissa Chung, Stephanie Alessi, Sarah Krippel and Brad Johnson.
Private family services for Geraldine “Gerry” Tobenski, 91, of Irwin, were held June 18 at St. James Church, Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Gerry passed away June 12, 2020. Interment was in St. James Cemetery in Irwin. Pallbearers were Candace Longtin, Kalee Pair, Nikki, Denton and Tony Tobenski, and Toby Dionne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!