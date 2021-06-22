Death notices
Sharon B. Owens (nee Toler), 71, of Dawson, passed away Thursday (June 17, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Past services
Funeral services for Mara J. Bires-Schneider, 65, of Kankakee, were held June 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Mara passed away June 5, 2021.
Funeral services for Duane Boyd, 89, of Kankakee, were held June 7 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Duane passed away June 2, 2021. Burial was in Grand Prairie Norwegian Lutheran Church Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Cherise and Travis Ostrowski, Keith, Kevin and Ryan Boyd, and Trenton Acevedo.
Funeral services for Delie Mae Dehm, 89, of Watseka, were held June 10 at Piper City United Methodist Church in Piper City, with the Rev. Elizabeth Reis officiating. Delie passed away June 7, 2021. Burial was in Chatsworth Cemetery, Chatsworth. Pallbearers were Cameron Claywell, Jason and Travis Dirks, Justin Boudreau, Gary Baier and Mark Froelich. Honorary pallbearers were Kallen Dirks, and Reece and Graysen Boudreau.
Funeral services for Mary T. Geigner, 82, of Manteno, were held June 4 at St. John Paul II — West Campus. Mary passed away May 24, 2021. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral services for Dennis F. Johnston, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held June 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Andy Hamilton officiating. Dennis passed away June 5, 2021.
Services for Kristopher Konik, 58, of Kankakee, were held June 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Kristopher passed away June 1, 2021. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Ronald B. Ponton, 82, of Ashkum, were held June 11 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Ronald passed away June 7, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Jared Massey, Bruce Schunke, Dale and Randy Rabideau, Lee Loret and Brian Lowe.
Funeral services for Eugene Wood, 98, of Kankakee, were held June 8 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Eugene passed away June 2, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Don Benckendorf, Kenny and Richard Earp, Pete Dateo, Ryan Barrie and Bill Sauberli.