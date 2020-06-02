Past services
Private family services for Susan Mary Milton, 80, of Manteno, were held May 27 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Susan passed away May 25, 2020.
Private family graveside services for Merle William Mullikin, 87, of Limestone, were held recently in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher, with The Rev. Frank Warthan officiating. Merle passed away May 14, 2020.
Private family funeral services for Orville Nietfeldt, 89, of Grant Park, were held May 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Orville passed away May 19, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were DainLee and Donald Harms, Jason, Jeremy and Justin Silcox, Richard Herz and Matthew Hoekstra.
