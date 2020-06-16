Past services
Private family services for John R. “Jack” Grosso Jr., 81, of Limestone, were held June 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Chaplain Craig Crombar officiated. Jack passed away June 2, 2020. Interment was in Limestone Cemetery.
Private family services for Barbara Hendron, 88, of Kankakee, were held June 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Steven Dombrowski officiating. Barbara passed away June 4, 2020.
Private family funeral services for Colleen K. Jones, 65, of Bradley, were held June 6 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Colleen passed away May 2, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Private family funeral services for Ollie Mitchell, 100, of Kankakee, were held June 13 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Pastor Montele A. Crawford officiated and Pastor K. Edward Copeland delivered the eulogy. Ollie passed away June 8, 2020. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Kevin Chapman, Solomon Mitchell Jr., James Rowan, Keenan Love, Michael Mitchell II and Derek Mitchell.
