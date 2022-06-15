Death notices

Leonard Harper, 91, of Manteno, passed away Monday (June 13, 2022) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Easter M. Nuckolls, 75, of Bartlett, Tenn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 13, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

