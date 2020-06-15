Death notices
John S. Atkinson III, 63, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (June 11, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home of Bourbonnais.
Phyllis Bleich, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 11, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Lorine Christian, 100, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home of Bourbonnais.
Hubert Euell, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 13, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Chester L. Kadow, 66, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (June 10, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by at Jensen Funeral Home of Bourbonnais.
Geraldine A. Tobenski, 91, of Irwin, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!